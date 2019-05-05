WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — A memorial service is scheduled to mark the passing of a North Carolina college student credited with saving classmates by rushing a gunman firing inside their lecture hall.
A memorial is scheduled Sunday evening for 21-year-old Riley Howell, who was fatally wounded while tackling the gunman accused of killing two and wounding four at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte this week. Howell has been called a hero.
He will be remembered at a 1,900-seat auditorium on the grounds of a Methodist retreat on Lake Junaluska.
A private memorial service will be held for sophomore Reed Parlier, identified by authorities by his first name Ellis. His family declined to give specifics of the time and place for the second student killed during the campus shooting.'
