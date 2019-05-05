WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — A memorial service is scheduled to mark the passing of a North Carolina college student credited with saving classmates by rushing a gunman firing inside their lecture hall.

A memorial is scheduled Sunday evening for 21-year-old Riley Howell, who was fatally wounded while tackling the gunman accused of killing two and wounding four at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte this week. Howell has been called a hero.

In this Sept. 1, 2017 photo provided by Matthew Westmoreland, Riley Howell, right, is seen. Authorities say Howell, 21, was killed after he tackled a gunman who opened fire in a classroom at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. Police said a few students, including Howell, died and several others were injured. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Howell's actions likely saved the lives of other students. (Matthew Westmoreland via AP)

He will be remembered at a 1,900-seat auditorium on the grounds of a Methodist retreat on Lake Junaluska.

A private memorial service will be held for sophomore Reed Parlier, identified by authorities by his first name Ellis. His family declined to give specifics of the time and place for the second student killed during the campus shooting.'

This photo provide by Julie Parlier shows Reed Parlier in Charlotte, N.C. A shooting on at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte campus left two people dead and four wounded Tuesday, April 30, 2019 prompting a lockdown and chaotic scene in the state's largest city. Reed Parlier and Riley Howell were killed in the shooting. (Mallory Parlier via AP)

In this May 23, 2017 photo provided by Matthew Westmoreland, Riley Howell, right, is seen. Authorities say Howell, 21, was killed after he tackled a gunman who opened fire in a classroom at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. (Matthew Westmoreland via AP)

