GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several gathered Friday to say goodbye to Greensboro Police K-9 Rambo. Rambo died after being hit by a car while chasing a robbery suspect.

Greensboro Police say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday, August, 16. Rambo was immediately taken to an emergency vet for treatment, but he didn't survive.

A memorial Service service for Rambo was held Friday, August, 23, at the Public Safety Center at 1510 North Church Street.

Rambo was about 4-and-a-half years old and had been with the department a little over four years, Greensboro Police Public Information Officer Ron Glenn said.

While Rambo was with the Greensboro Police Department, he apprehended more than 25 fleeing suspects, and assisted in over 50 drug busts!

"Rambo was an amazing police K-9 who will be missed greatly," a heartfelt tweet from the Greensboro Police Department said.

