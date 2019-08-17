GREENSBORO, N.C. — A beloved member of the Greensboro Police Department has died. Rambo, a Police K-9 described as 'a valuable member of the GPD team,' died Friday night.

Greensboro Police say Rambo was hit by a car while chasing a robbery suspect around 8:30. It's not known exactly where the accident happened. Rambo was taken to an emergency vet, where he died.

Rambo was about 4-and-a-half years old and had been with the department a little over four years, Greensboro Police Public Information Officer Ron Glenn said.

Police sent out a tweet in honor of Rambo Saturday morning. Police say he will be honored in the coming days.

The city of Greensboro's official account said Rambo 'died doing what he was known to do...protect and serve. Rambo was loyal, fierce and loving!'

Rambo, a Greensboro Police K-9, died Friday night.

Greensboro Police

RELATED: Sheriff: K-9 officer may have died from toxic algae

RELATED: Deputy resigns amid report he slammed police K-9 to the ground, fracturing its leg

RELATED: Confusing, chaotic scene leads to shooting death of K-9 officer by deputy

RELATED: Sheriff: Deputy forced to shoot K-9 partner during sudden attack

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users