CANDOR, N.C. — "Nobody should have to bury their child."

Painful words from a family who lost their 6-year-old boy too soon. Owen Greene passed away suddenly after getting sick in January. Nine months later, the pain is still just as raw.

"It's an ache that doesn't go away," Amber Greene said. " It's not right, parents shouldn't have to lose their children."

Around the house reminders of Owen are everywhere, but his mother wanted something deeper, something permanent.

"I wanted to have a part of him," she said. So she decided to get her son's doodles tattooed on her arm.

"I love you so much mom, Owen. That's what he wrote to me. That was the first one," Amber Greene said.

The first tattoo Amber Greene placed on her arm from her 6-year-old son Owen who passed away.

Amber Greene

What started as one tattoo quickly grew to a sleeve.

Each tattoo on Amber's arm is an exact replica of Owen's doodles.

Amber Greene

" I can look down at my arm and see my son every day," Amber Greene said.

Amber Greene says her tattoo artist at Blue Luna Tattoo Company in Asheboro really understood what she was going for.

"I did not want anything other than Owen's work, no add-ons. It had to be Owen." Amber Greene said.

Owen's father, Jeremy also tattooed his arm with his son's work. His reads much like his wife's first tattoo " I love you so much dad, Owen."

Jeremy Greene tattooed a note from his son Owen on his arm. It reads, " I love you so much dad Owen"

WFMY News 2

The Greene's say the tattoos are conversation starters.

"Then when you actually start telling them then they go, 'Oh my God. I'm so sorry.' Then you're like no I don't want you to be sorry let me tell you about this," Jeremy Greene said.

Sometimes they tattoos get others to open up about their grief.

"Even though he's passed he's still bringing people together," Jeremy Greene said.

And while they can't have Owen back, a piece of him will be with them forever.

"As long as I'm here everybody will know Owen and remember him and think of him because he will live through me," Amber Greene said.

Honoring Owen's memory doesn't stop with the tattoos.

His family adopted Currie Road in front of their home in Montgomery County.

The Greene Family adopted Currie Road in memory of Owen. They plan to gather with friends and family four times a year to share memories of Owen while cleaning the road.

Amber Greene

They're also starting an endowment fund at Randolph Community College in Owen's name.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the fund can contact Lorie McCroskey, the Director of Development at RCC by calling 336-633-1118 or by emailing llmccroskey@randolph.edu.