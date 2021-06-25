'Memories are like thread, sewing life together,' Woman makes memory baskets to honor loved ones

Each basket holds a story of strength, service, even sisterhood.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — When a loved one dies, cleaning out their belongings can bring up a lot of memories. Packing up their favorite shirt or a dress they're wearing in your favorite photo - it can seem like you're packing away those moments. It’s why a woman in Surry County is stitching them back together through memory baskets.

Memories are like thread, sewing life together.

It's what Kristie Bledsoe Brady uses to weave precious moments.

“What I do, if someone has passed away, I take their clothing, maybe a favorite shirt, favorite pair of pants, favorite dress, and turn it into a basket,” Brady said. “I take it and I cut it up and I mix all the colors together and shape it and to whatever shape they want.”

For four years, Brady, a self-taught seamstress, has been preserving memories. It started as a way to comfort a friend.

“Her mom had passed away and it was her second Mother's Day without her,” she said.

Her gesture became a hobby that soon turned into a business. Now, it's an extension of her heart.

“To me, a part of me goes into each basket and I feel like when I give those back to them, you know, they get their family back,” Brady said. “It’s not stuck in a closet somewhere where they can't see the clothing, they can look at that basket and see their family whenever they want to bring him back a great memory.”

“I had a lady to send me clothing of her 19-year-old daughter who had passed away three weeks after she was diagnosed with lung cancer,” Brady said. “Her youngest daughter was 10 at the time and she was getting married this year and we made a basket out of her clothing of her sister's clothing to give to her.”

Brady said she feels blessed to be part of keeping those stories alive.

“You get to know these people, know their families, know their stories and you become really close to them,” she said, holding back tears. “It is just hard to describe. My heart goes into it and I want it I want them to come out. I want them to come out amazing for the family.”