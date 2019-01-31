So, I recently had the opportunity to drive around Greensboro with the one and only Sandra Hughes. We visited the places that brought back memories for Sandra. Memories of the "feeling" towards African-Americans before the civil rights movement as well as the sit-ins and how the region changed during the weeks following.

Sandra was in high school during this time and would join in the marches as the NC A&T students walked each day to the Woolworth's lunch counter in protest.

She also chatted about WFMY News 2 and the role the media played during those weeks. Weeks that would forever change the course of history for Greensboro, the state and eventually the entire country.

Sandra and I are great friends and to be honest this doesn't happen as much as it should. I missed our conversations but this one holds special meaning. Listen in to a portion of our time together and take from it what you will. It's important that we ALL know where we came from so we know where we are headed.

I love her dearly. Here is a bit of our conversation. Hope you enjoy it.