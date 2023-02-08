33-year-old Joel Bowman was charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment, among other charges. No one at the school was hurt during the incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — New details are emerging about the shooting at a Memphis Jewish School Monday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced charges Wednesday for 33-year-old Joel Alejandro Bowman, whom Memphis Police shot in Berclair after he reportedly shot at and then tried to get into Margolin Hebrew Academy.

At around 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, Memphis Police got a call that a man armed with a handgun was at Margolin Hebrew Academy at 390 South White Station and had fired his weapon outside the school. According to the school, he could not enter the building due to the school's security measures.

According to an affidavit for Bowman, the school had staff and contractors inside, and when Bowman could not get inside, he walked around the outside and spoke with a contractor. The affidavit said after a brief interaction, Bowman fired two shots at the contractor, who was not hit. Bowman then fired another shot in the school parking lot as he walked back to his truck, according to the affidavit. It said he got into his truck, then fired a fourth round while leaving the school property in a truck with California tags before officers could arrive.

MPD said no injuries were reported.

After a city-wide search involving multiple agencies, MPD said they received information that Bowman was possibly seen in Bartlett. According to officers, they found the man's truck in the area of McCrory and Gary moments later.

According to the affidavit, Bowman stepped out of his truck holding a gun when officers approached. It said he turned and lifted both hands, pointing the gun at one of the officers, who fired at Bowman, hitting him.

Bowman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

According to the TBI, he's charged with attempted second-degree murder, carrying weapons on school property, reckless endangerment, possessing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony, and assault against a first responder. He still remains in Regional One.

Assistant police chief Don Crowe applauded the school for being prepared for a situation like this.

"Thankfully, the school had a great safety procedure and process in place and avoided anyone being harmed or injured at that scene," Crowe said.

Bystanders at the Margolin Hebrew Academy were able to provide MPD with Bowman's picture before he was apprehended. Families both near the school and near where he was arrested were shaken up by the incident.

"We know that we have a target on our back being a minority," Gila Golder, a Margolin parent said. "We want our families to be safe, we want our institutions to be safe."

The parents praised the academy's security plan for keeping the building and anyone inside safe.

"We've seen improvements in security," Rob Golder said. "You know, one of the top funding priorities for the school really is security."

The school released a statement Tuesday thanking the "swift response by the Memphis Police Department," and crediting the school's "extensive security measures" with keeping everyone safe.

With the incident ending in a neighborhood, it disrupted other families' days too. Oscar Gomez is a parent of three teens who were home when shots rang out.

"Yeah, they were like 'Dad! Dad! A shooting happened,'" Gomez said. "It was like something happened out there, there was some shooting."

MPD took Bowman into custody less than half a mile from where his kids thought they were safe.

"They were like concerning because you know they heard the gunshots going off and they were like 'help'," Gomez said. "They went, ran inside the house and threw themselves on the floor. I don't live far from here. ... It's crazy, it's just concerning though."

While the Hebrew academy is not part of MSCS, the district said all schools were put on precautionary lockdown while law enforcement investigated the incident at Margolin Hebrew Academy. According to MSCS, the lockdown was lifted "shortly after" the suspect was found.

"I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting today," police chief CJ Davis said. "Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect's actions."

In a statement, Congressman Steve Cohen confirmed Bowman is Jewish and a former student at the school.

"I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students," Cohen said.

Superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Toni Williams, released the following statement about the incident:

"The entire MSCS family wraps its arms around the Margolin Hebrew Academy family. Your alertness amidst the unimaginable was heroic. We stand united in combatting gun violence and keeping our students and staff safe."

Senate minority leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari praised school officials and first responders in the following statement:

"I am forever grateful to the school officials who thwarted this shooter from entering the building and the Memphis police officers who responded swiftly to this incident. Even though there were no victims today, the families and staff members connected this Jewish school are understandably shaken that a gunman would target their sacred space. I am praying for the staff, the students and their families to heal and find peace.

But with the new school year approaching, this is the second shooting at a school campus in Memphis in less than a week. No family and no community should have to live in constant fear that gun violence may claim the lives of their children or loved ones.