Memphis university sends researchers to study NC earthquake

The University of Memphis says specialists from its earthquake research center are traveling to North Carolina to monitor aftershocks of the 5.1 magnitude event.

SPARTA, N.C. — The University of Memphis says specialists from its earthquake research center are traveling to North Carolina to monitor aftershocks of this past weekend’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years struck Sunday morning. There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads.