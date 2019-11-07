HAVELOCK, N.C. — A tire store in eastern North Carolina was ruled a major supplier of fentanyl after a nine-month investigation.

WNCT reports the owner and an employee of the Super Tire Store in Havelock were charged with selling substantial amounts of the synthetic opioid, fentanyl. The Havelock Police Department, the D.E.A and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed search warrants on two men involved.

Michael Lamar Hill of Havelock and owner of The Super Tire Store was charged with 17 felony counts related trafficking fentanyl. Marcus Alan Padgette of Havelock and employee of The Super Tire Store was charged with 68 felony counts related to trafficking fentanyl.

Officials said these arrests will hopefully decrease the distribution of fentanyl in the area. The investigation is still ongoing with more warrants possible.

