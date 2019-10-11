GRAHAM, N.C. — Six Alamance County Detention Center inmates can now call themselves "Men of Steel."

The inmates completed a three-month ministry designed to empower men toward the goal of becoming perfect in Christ.

The Jail Ministry, conducted by Piedmont Men of Steele Co-founded by Rev. Woody Lamm, began three years ago with classes being held each Friday morning in the Detention Center.

To date, there are seven chapters of Piedmont Men of Steele throughout the state headquartered in Burlington.

