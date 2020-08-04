Two men stole approximately $300 worth of grocery items from a Greensboro Food Lion, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the men stole Corona beer, Tide pods, Gain laundry detergent, fabric softener, ribeye steaks and frozen shrimp when they left the store located at 4620 Woody Mill Road.

Surveillance video captured the two suspects as they entered the store around 10 am on March 30th.

Crime Stoppers

If you recognize either of these men, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You could be eligible for a cash reward.