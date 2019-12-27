GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T's head basketball coach Jay Joyner has been indefinitely suspended.

According to a press release, Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III announced the suspension Friday morning.

Willie Jones will serve as acting head coach until further notice.

Hilton offered no further explanation according to the release.

This is a developing story. Follow us on-air and online for the latest.

