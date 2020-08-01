GREENSBORO, N.C. — In case you didn't know, January is national mentoring month and a Greensboro initiative is trying to make a difference.

The City of Greensboro is teaming up with The United Way to pair up 100 successful men with 100 local young men who are affected by violent crime.

The hope is to help these boys migrate from their current situations and lead them to a better future.

There is a breakfast for potential mentors on January 16th from 7:30 to 9 am at The Terrace at The Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

You can REGISTER ONLINE as well.