WS/FCS to increase metal detector use at high schools following Forsyth Tech shooting investigation

After police said a high school student brought a gun to Forsyth Tech, WS/FCS said it will up its use of metal detectors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) plan to use metal detectors more often throughout high schools in the district, officials say.

WS/FCS said when students return to school on Tuesday, April 11, there will be an increased frequency in the random use of metal detectors at all high schools.

The district already uses the metal detectors randomly at schools, but said it will up its frequency.

WS/FCS said some of the detectors at middle schools will be moved to the district's 13 high schools.

The security team and Walkertown Principal Misty Walker will share updates about the tweaks to current district practice during a meeting Tuesday.

This comes after students returned to Forsyth Tech on Monday after an incident last Thursday, which prompted a campus-wide shutdown.

Winston-Salem police said an 18-year-old Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy student, Sha'nnon Pitts, shot himself in the hand inside a bathroom stall at the Strickland Center.

They don't know if the shooting was an accident or not.

Police charged Pitts with two counts of possession of a weapon on education property and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Classes were canceled for the day and the campus closed for the remainder of the week.

Forsyth Tech students returned to campus on Monday.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.