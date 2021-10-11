Meteor captured on security camera in Virginia also spotted in Triad

Shaun Draughn who’s a pastor at Sycamore Baptist Church shared a security camera video of the meteor.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you see a fireball shoot across the night sky? A meteor was spotted over the Triad Wednesday night and also in Stuart, Virginia in Patrick County.

Shaun Draughn who’s a pastor at Sycamore Baptist Church shared a security camera video of the meteor. You can see the meteor as it comes into view and flashes a bright light in the sky.

The meteor was also spotted in the Triad around 9:11 p.m. The meteor also occurred around the same time as the Space-X rocket launch which was visible in our area.

Christopher Becke captured this photo of the meteor over Williamsburg, VA.