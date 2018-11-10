It's lights out all over the Triad.

The Duke Energy outage map is showing hundreds of thousands of people without power in the Piedmont Triad as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Most counties do not give an estimated time for when power could be back. Duke Energy says it is assessing the damage.

High winds brought in by Tropical Storm Michael caused several trees to come down, bringing power lines with them.

Here's what the Duke Energy outage map is reporting as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday:

Guilford County: 88,000 customers out

Forsyth County: 42,000 customers out

Davidson County: 11,000 customers out

Alamance County: 20,000 customers out

Rockingham County: 30,000 customers out

Randolph County: 20,000 customers out

Stokes County: 6,000 customers out

Davie County: 4,800 customers out

