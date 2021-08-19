Former Councilmember Michelle Kennedy named Greensboro's Neighborhood Development Director

The city is taking applications for the vacant at-large seat on the council.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former Greensboro City Council member Michelle Kennedy has a new job for the city. She's been named the Neighborhood Development Director.

The city made the announcement on Thursday.

She'll take over in her new role on September 16. Kennedy announced her resignation from the Greensboro City Council earlier this week.

“Michelle Kennedy is assuming this role at a critical time. Her community connections, depth of knowledge, and experience will move the City closer to achieving its housing goals,” said Interim City Manager Chris Wilson. “She’s a nationally recognized leader, touting more than a decade of experience managing nonprofits with budgets ranging from $1 million to $12 million.”

Most recently, Kennedy served as the executive director of the Interactive Resource Center (IRC), which is an innovative day center working to end homelessness. The IRC offers fundamental services, such as shelter referrals, case management, classes, support groups, etc. to garner self-sufficiency. She’s the architect of Guilford County’s Winter Emergency Shelter Plan.

“Having worked with communities in need my entire career, I believe in meeting people where they are,” Kennedy said. “I’m prepared to switch gears from the IRC and City Council to lead the Neighborhood Development Department, placing emphasis on providing services and resources for all residents, in a dignified and equitable manner where it matters most.”

The City Council will be accepting applications for her vacant at-large seat starting Friday.