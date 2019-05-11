CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is showing their appreciation to all of the men and women who have served our country.

On Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 17, Carowinds is offering military members free admission to the park for Military Appreciation Days.

The free admission offer applies to all service members -- active military, retired military, National Guard and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

Carowinds is home to 14 thrilling rollercoasters, including Fury 325, the world’s tallest and fastest giga coaster. All new in 2018 is Camp Snoopy, featuring six new kids’ rides and attractions. And every ticket to Carowinds will give you access to the Carolina Harbor water park.

The newest coaster, Copperhead Strike, made its debut last spring, and is the Carolinas' first double-launch coaster. Copperhead Strike features five inversions, two launches and a ride time of almost two-and-a-half minutes.

"This ride is completely different from any coaster we have in the park, and the main reason is this is a 'launch' coaster," said Lisa Stryker, Carowinds spokesperson for Carowinds. "This one goes, 'Whew!' Right away. Right out of the gate."

Click here to read more about the promotion.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC



