ASHEBORO, N.C. — The NC Zoo is celebrating Military Appreciation Week November 9-17.

During the celebration, the Zoo will offer free admission to military members for the entire week (Saturday-Sunday).

In addition to the free admission, the zoo is also extending $2 off admission for up to six accompanying guests.

The special military discount is offered to all active duty, veteran and retired military personnel as a thank you for their service to our country.

Bring Any Of The Following To Qualify For The Discount:

US Veterans ID

Military ID

DD-214 with Photo ID

State driver’s license with veteran indicator or military identifier

ID issued by the VA, VFW or American Legion

