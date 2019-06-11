ASHEBORO, N.C. — The NC Zoo is celebrating Military Appreciation Week November 9-17.
During the celebration, the Zoo will offer free admission to military members for the entire week (Saturday-Sunday).
In addition to the free admission, the zoo is also extending $2 off admission for up to six accompanying guests.
The special military discount is offered to all active duty, veteran and retired military personnel as a thank you for their service to our country.
Bring Any Of The Following To Qualify For The Discount:
- US Veterans ID
- Military ID
- DD-214 with Photo ID
- State driver’s license with veteran indicator or military identifier
- ID issued by the VA, VFW or American Legion
