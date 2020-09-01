GREENSBORO, N.C. — The rising tension in the Middle East is also raising passions at home.

Military recruiters in the Triad say they've recently fielded more calls from people wanting to learn more about joining the military.

Any uptick is a much-needed boost to military recruiting efforts.

Overall recruitment has been down over the past few years because of a robust economy and diffused tension.

But with the renewed engagement between the U.S. and Iran, and attacks on bases in Iraq. Military recruiters say they are getting calls and responding to more inquiries from potential enlistees.

"There have definitely been more patriotic individuals step forward and willing to take that opportunity and defend people," Sgt Joseph Lambert of the US Marine Corp.

"Individuals that we haven't been able to talk to before and felt that need to serve, and felt that call because of what they have seen in the news," added Lambert.

A Greensboro teen recently enlisted to join the Navy because it's a tradition for her family, but she warns joining the military is not a decision to be taken lightly.

"It's not something that you should just wake up and say hey I want to join the military it's a lot of work not only physically but mentally," said Faith Dublin, a new enlistee.

Recruiters say there is more to the military than combat.

The U.S. Marine Corps, for example, has up to 300 different job options with varied skill sets.

"We've met individuals that are ready to go to a certain job, but they don't know anything about that job. They see it on TV, they hear about it from family but they don't actually understand what that job entails," they said.

"So we'll go like, hold on now, are you sure, this might not be a good fit for you from what we've talked about and what you like doing," added Sgt. Lambert.

Recruiters say to do your research on what branch of the military is suitable for you.

They also say it is important to sit down with a recruiter to decide on the available option within the different military agencies.

North Carolina is a key location for U.S. military bases with four of the five branches of the United States Armed Forces located in cities across the state.

They include the U.S. Army's Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, The U.S. Coast Guard's Base Support Unit in Elizabeth City, the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville and Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, and the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro.

You can find some Triad Armed Forces Career Centers below:

Hanes Mall - 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem

2917 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408

2404 Merritt Drive, Greensboro, NC, Greensboro, NC 27407

2620 N Main St, High Point, NC 27265

