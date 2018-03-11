WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- A queen paid a visit to her hometown of Winston-Salem and her alma mater on Saturday!

Nia Franklin voted as Miss America 2019, returned to Winston-Salem to perform an original composition and participate in a “Women Power the Arts, the Arts Empower Women” panel discussion.

The event took place at her alma mater, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Saturday marked Franklin's first visit to the university since winning the title of Miss America 2019 and its $50,000 scholarship award.

Franklin's homecoming also included a parade in her honor presented by the City of Winston-Salem!

“We could not be more proud of Nia, who mustered her personal courage to pursue a passion that put her in a national spotlight, as many of our graduates have done,” said Chancellor Lindsay Bierman, who provided a welcome at the homecoming event. “She has a powerful platform to advocate for one thing she has always cared about most deeply, something very near and dear to the hearts of everyone at UNCSA, the guiding principle that has saved the lives and souls of so many of our nation’s youth: the value of the arts, of artists, and of arts education.”

