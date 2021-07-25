Winston-Salem police find missing 10-year-old girl

According to investigators, Kaydence Tincher was reported missing Sunday but has since been found in good health.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say a missing 10-year-old girl reported missing is back home safe.

According to investigators, Kaydence Tincher reported missing after leaving her home around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Officials said it is believed she left her home without permission.

Early Monday morning, Winston-Salem Police gave an update and said Tincher had been located and was in good health.

No other details were released.

