Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Keioshi Riggins was reported missing on May 9. She is described as 5'1 and 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with black lettering, black pants and rainbow crocs. She may be wearing a bonnet or purple wig.

Keioshi may be frequenting local hotels and engaging in prostitution.

She is also believed to be with other missing juveniles in the area.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Greensboro Police Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2255 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.