Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old with cognitive impairment in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for 18-year-old Bradley Dyles Waters.

Waters suffers from cognitive impairment, so a Silver Alert has been issued.

Officers said he was last seen near Wicker Street in Burlington Wednesday wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white and green shoes, a black baseball hat, and carrying a backpack.

Police described Waters as a White man with short brown hair, and brown eyes, who is approximately 6 feet tall and180 pounds.

If you Waters, please call the police immediately.