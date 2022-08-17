Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old with cognitive impairment in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for 18-year-old Bradley Dyles Waters.
Waters suffers from cognitive impairment, so a Silver Alert has been issued.
Officers said he was last seen near Wicker Street in Burlington Wednesday wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white and green shoes, a black baseball hat, and carrying a backpack.
Police described Waters as a White man with short brown hair, and brown eyes, who is approximately 6 feet tall and180 pounds.
If you Waters, please call the police immediately.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.