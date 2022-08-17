x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old with cognitive impairment in Burlington

Police said Bradley Dyles Waters was last seen on Wicker Street wearing a white hoodie, black sweatpants, white and green shoes, and a black baseball hat.
Credit: The Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for 18-year-old Bradley Dyles Waters.

Waters suffers from cognitive impairment, so a Silver Alert has been issued.  

Officers said he was last seen near Wicker Street in Burlington Wednesday wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white and green shoes, a black baseball hat, and carrying a backpack. 

Police described Waters as a White man with short brown hair, and brown eyes, who is approximately 6 feet tall and180 pounds. 

If you Waters, please call the police immediately. 

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

North Carolina Zoo breaks ground on Asia expansion

Before You Leave, Check This Out