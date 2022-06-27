Have you seen this man? Deputies are searching for a man who went missing in Climax

Detectives said John Simmons, 35, is a black man 5' 11'' tall, last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and no shoes.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 35-year-old missing man.

Deputies said John Lacy Simmons was last seen Friday on the 7300 block of Company Mill Road in Climax around 2:45 p.m.

Detectives said Simmons is a black man 5'11" tall, last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and no shoes.

If anyone has any information about Simmons' whereabouts, please call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3335. Detective Garlick at 336-641-5966. If you find Mr. Simmons please call Guilford Metro Communications at 911.

