FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The missing 4-year-old Fayetteville girl who authorities had considered endangered is now safe after being located in Texas, according to Fayetteville police.

Aubriana Recinos, 4, was reported missing on July 8, along with her 23-year-old mother, Carmen Lowe.

The child's mother Carmen Lowe, 23, was served a warrant for custody order violation and was arrested Thursday in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fayetteville Police said they believe Lowe took her daughter out of North Carolina in violation of her custody order.

According to an updated post on Fayetteville police Facebook page, Recinos was located safe in Lewisville, Texas.

She was found in a home there with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lewisville Police Department, police said.

“The Fayetteville Police Department thanks the FBI and the Lewisville, Texas Police Department for their assistance with this investigation. The Fayetteville Police Department also extends thanks to everyone who shared the endangered missing child information and media outlets,” police said in a news release.

Carmen Lowe arrested

Fayetteville Police

An AMBER alert has not been issued due to alert criteria, and police say current facts do not meet the AMBER Alert criteria.

If you have any information Haddock with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9279 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).