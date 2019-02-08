FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The missing 4-year-old Fayetteville girl who authorities had considered endangered is now safe after being located in Texas, according to Fayetteville police. The girl was found at a house of individuals involved with human trafficking, Maj. Robert Ramirez told WNCN.

“The child was pretty much given to a pimp, an associate of a pimp or family of the pimp for keeping,” Ramirez said.

Aubriana Recinos, 4, was reported missing on July 8, along with her 23-year-old mother, Carmen Lowe.

The child's mother Carmen Lowe, 23, was served a warrant for custody order violation after her arrest Thursday in New Orleans. The FBI arrested Lowe while working human trafficking operation, Fayetteveille police says in their Facebook post. Investigators say Lowe took her daughter out of North Carolina in violation of her custody order.

According to an updated post on Fayetteville police Facebook page, Recinos was located safe in Lewisville, Texas.

She was found in a home there with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lewisville Police Department, police said.

“The Fayetteville Police Department thanks the FBI and the Lewisville, Texas Police Department for their assistance with this investigation. The Fayetteville Police Department also extends thanks to everyone who shared the endangered missing child information and media outlets,” police said in a news release.

Carmen Lowe arrested

Fayetteville Police

An AMBER alert has not been issued due to alert criteria, and police say current facts do not meet the AMBER Alert criteria.

If you have any information Haddock with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9279 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).