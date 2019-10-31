FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community in finding a missing man by the name of Omarr Burns, 40.

According to deputies, Burns was last seen on Tuesday, October 22 in the Walkertown area.

He is described as 5’6” weighing between 140-150 lbs with black hair and long dreads.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Burns is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.

