GUILFORD COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 59-year-old man last seen in Greensboro Wednesday night.

John Steven Brown was last seen at his home in the 5300 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro. He is possibly endangered according to investigators.

Investigators say Brown is 59 years old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and around 210 pounds.

If you have any information on Mr. Brown’s whereabouts, please call Guilford Metro 911 or the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3355.

