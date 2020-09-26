UPDATE: Grandmother with dementia located safely, according to VA State Police

The Virginia State Police updated their post to indicate the 75-year-old was located and is safe just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Silver Alert has been activated as family, friends, and authorities are searching for a 75-year-old woman with dementia who went missing from home without her purse, phone, or money.

According to the Virginia State Police, Ms. Carol Chandler Deaton was last seen Friday, Sept. 25, at 2:30 p.m. at her home in the town of Fancy Gap in Carroll County, Virginia.

The grandmother is driving a white 2011 Toyota Sienna with Virginia license plate: 8495PZ, police said.

In a Facebook post, Laurie Deaton Russell writes that Carol is her mother, and is pleading with the public for help locating her.

SILVER ALERT! Hey FB fam! We really need your help and prayers! My mom, who is still recovering from her stroke from a... Posted by Laurie Deaton Russell on Friday, September 25, 2020

The grandmother is believed to be heading to Atlanta, Georgia to visit a family member, Laurie Deaton writes. She could be in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, or Georgia.

"She left home without her purse and has no phone or money with her," Her daughter said. "Due to her dementia, we're afraid she may have gotten lost and is confused."

Carol's daughter says her mother suffered from a stroke a few years ago which impacted her cognitive abilities.

"My mom is the sweetest, most caring person in the world. We're afraid she's confused and scared. Now that it's dark, we're not sure what she'll do without her phone or money," Laurie said.

Ms. Chandler is 5'2 in height and weighs 120 lbs. with blue eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweater vest, according to Virginia officials.

A Silver Alert has been activated and the search continues for 75-year-old Carol Deaton.

#Virginia Senior Alert ACTIVATION: Missing #Carroll Co. Woman The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ms.... Posted by Virginia State Police on Friday, September 25, 2020

"Ms. Chandler suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency," the Virginia State Police wrote on Facebook.