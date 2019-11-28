RALEIGH, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old endangered man by the name of Donald Henry Weiller. According to the NC Center for Missing Persons, Weiller is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Weiller was last seen in the area of Northbound US-421 in Lewisville, NC wearing a faded blue sweatshirt, blue jeans & loafers.

Weiller could possibly be en route to Lenoir, the agency said.

Vehicle Description:

2002 silver Chevrolet Silverado with NC tag; AKF5310

Anyone with information about Donald Henry Weiller should call 336-727-2112 at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

'I was looking down the barrel of a gun' | Triad woman shot at by suspect standing in the middle of a Greensboro road

Why the 'Trucker Salute' is a tradition worth saving

Former homeless man pays for new apartment with money earned from cleanup program

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users