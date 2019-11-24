A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 84-year-old by the name of Paul Randolph Connell.

According to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Connell is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen on Montrose Street in Flat Rock, NC wearing black jogging pants with white stripes.

Connell could possibly be en route to Camden SC, the 'NC Center of Missing Persons' reports.

Anyone with information about Connell is urged to call Scott Galloway at the Henderson County Sheriff's Department at 828-697-4912.