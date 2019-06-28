GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding an 85-year-old woman who has been missing from her home for two days.

Police say Susie Mae Milliken was last seen Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. from her home on Pineburr Road. They say she could have gone to the area of Westover Terrace. Ms. Milliken is believed to suffer from dementia.

Police believe she could be driving a 2005 brown Pontiac Montana Van with NC License Plate SUZVAN.

Anyone with information on where Ms. Milliken is, should contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.