x
Greensboro police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

Police say Ahmir Brown was last seen wearing a black puffy coat with lettering on it and a smiley face on the back. He's 5’1” tall and weighs about 90 lbs.
Credit: Greensboro Crime Stoppers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy is missing in Greensboro Thursday, according to police. 

Greensboro Crime Stoppers said 9-year-old Ahmir Brown was last seen wearing a black puffy coat with lettering on it and a smiley face on the back.

Officers said he was last seen on the 1600 block of Willow Road around 5 p.m.

Brown is described as a black boy with a light complexion and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs around 90 pounds. He has a short hairstyle as seen in the photo above. 

Police do not believe this is an abduction and they are working with family and friends to find Brown.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact: Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers @ 336-373-1000 or Send us an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.  Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons unless criminal charges are filed. 

