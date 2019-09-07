ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing runaway 17-year-old who may be in Greensboro.

Elizabeth Nichole Cozart was last seen on Virginia Pines Trail in Mebane the morning of June 25. It's believed she's with her boyfriend in Greensboro, according to the Sheriff's office.

Cozart has been entered nationwide as a missing person. If you know anything about Cozart's disappearance, please call 911 or the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at (336) 570-6300.

