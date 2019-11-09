ASHEBORO, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Asheboro woman.

88-year-old, Bertha Earlene Ward was last seen on Westmont Drive in Asheboro but could be headed toward Ocean Isle in a white 2013 Lexus. Ward is 4' 10" and weighs 140 pounds.

Ward is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment

If you have any information call Asheboro police at (336) 626-1300.

