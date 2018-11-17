BLOWING ROCK, NC (WFMY) -- A missing person was found dead in Blowing Rock.

According to the Blowing Rock Police Department, offers responded to a report of a fall on Greenhill Road.

When officers arrived they found a body of a man off the embankment.

The victim was identified as Milton J. Hayes from Bessemer City, North Carolina.

Hayes was reported missing to the Gaston County Police on November, 15 at 9:00 a.m.

According to the medical examiner at the scene, Hayes may have died 10 to 12 hours before being found.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Blowing Rock Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Maroon 2010 Chevy HHR, similar to the one pictured below.

(Courtesy: Blowing Rock Police Department)

The vehicle is displaying North Carolina license plate YNV 4602.

Hayes was believed to be driving the vehicle at the time he was reported missing.

Any information may be reported to the Blowing Rock Police Department at 828-295-5210.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY