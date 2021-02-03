Winston-Salem police searching for missing child

9-year-old Jauris Tyrek Harris was last seen along Barney Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help tracking down a missing child.

9-year-old Jauris Tyrek Harris was last seen on Barney Avenue in the Easton Community around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say he walked off and has not been seen since.

Harris was last seen wearing the clothes in the picture below, brown pants, a "Panthers Athletics" shirt, and black tennis shoes with red bottoms.

He is about 4'5, has a thin build, and wears his hair in short twists.