Winston-Salem police searching for missing child

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help tracking down a missing child.
9-year-old Jauris Tyrek Harris was last seen on Barney Avenue in the Easton Community around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say he walked off and has not been seen since.
Harris was last seen wearing the clothes in the picture below, brown pants, a "Panthers Athletics" shirt, and black tennis shoes with red bottoms.
He is about 4'5, has a thin build, and wears his hair in short twists.
If you have any information about Jauris’ whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.