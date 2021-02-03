x
Winston-Salem police searching for missing child

9-year-old Jauris Tyrek Harris was last seen along Barney Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help tracking down a missing child. 

9-year-old Jauris Tyrek Harris was last seen on Barney Avenue in the Easton Community around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. 

Investigators say he walked off and has not been seen since. 

Harris was last seen wearing the clothes in the picture below, brown pants, a "Panthers Athletics" shirt, and black tennis shoes with red bottoms. 

Credit: Winston-Salem Police Dept.

He is about 4'5, has a thin build, and wears his hair in short twists. 

If you have any information about Jauris’ whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.

