Burlington man missing from group home

Burlington police want to know if you've seen this man.
Jerome Walker Wallace lives at a group home on Union Avenue. Staff reported him missing around 8 a.m. on May 20.
He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and red shoes. According to a press release, he suffers a cognitive impairment. A silver alert has been issued for him.
Call Burlington Police at (336) 229-3500 if you have any information.
