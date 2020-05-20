x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Burlington man missing from group home

Police say a silver alert has been issued for Jerome Wallace, who has a cognitive impairment.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a separate incident. 

Burlington police want to know if you've seen this man. 

Credit: Burlington Police Department
A picture of Jerome Walker Wallace.

Jerome Walker Wallace lives at a group home on Union Avenue. Staff reported him missing around 8 a.m. on May 20. 

He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and red shoes. According to a press release, he suffers a cognitive impairment. A silver alert has been issued for him. 

Call Burlington Police at (336) 229-3500 if you have any information. 

Other stories:

Missing 16-year-old in Winston-Salem found safe

'That's my baby' | $7,500 reward in missing Davidson County man case

FOUND: Police find runaway Portsmouth girl safe