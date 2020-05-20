Burlington man missing from group home

Police say a silver alert has been issued for Jerome Wallace, who has a cognitive impairment.

Burlington police want to know if you've seen this man.

Jerome Walker Wallace lives at a group home on Union Avenue. Staff reported him missing around 8 a.m. on May 20.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and red shoes. According to a press release, he suffers a cognitive impairment. A silver alert has been issued for him.

Call Burlington Police at (336) 229-3500 if you have any information.