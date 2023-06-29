Police searching for missing Burlington man with cognitive impairment

Burlington police are looking for the public's assistance in finding 23-year-old Mohmed Allan Mustafa who they said went missing near Trail Two.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police said they are searching for a man who went missing in Burlington Wednesday.

23-year-old Mohmed Allan Mustafa was last seen in the 2000 block of Trail Two, according to police reports.

Police described Mustafa as a dark-skinned black man who is six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds. Investigators said they do not have any information about what he was last seen wearing.

Mustafa is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment which increases his chances of being injured or hurt, according to police. He is currently listed as a missing endangered adult.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

