14-year-old girl missing in Burlington

Alamance County sheriff's deputies need help finding Harlie Shyanne Dobzenski.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 14-year-old Harlie Shyanne Dobzenski.

She was last seen at her home in Burlington on Monday, June 22 shortly before 5 p.m. Investigators said she has been entered into a national database as a possible runaway. 

Dobzenski was wearing all-white pants and a black tee-shirt with ‘Blood on the Dance Floor’ written on the front.

She has ties to Alamance County and Randolph County.

If you know the whereabouts of Harlie Shyanne Dobzenski, contact Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 336-570-6300.

Credit: Alamance County Sheriff's Office
Harlie Shyanne Dobzenski

