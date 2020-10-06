Missing Burlington woman found safe and in good health

BURLINGTON, N.C. — UPDATE: Burlington police said Kama McDowell returned home safe and in good health Wednesday morning.
Burlington police need your help finding a missing woman.
Shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home on Apple Street. Family of Kama Shanaier McDowell, 34, reported she was missing.
According to a release, McDowell was last seen on Tuesday around 5 a.m.
McDowell drives a white 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with NC registration 143KAMA.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. We ask if you know the whereabouts of Kama McDowell, to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
