Missing Burlington woman found safe and in good health

According to a release, McDowell was last seen on Tuesday around 5 a.m.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. We ask if you know the whereabouts of Kama McDowell, to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.