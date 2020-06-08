Missing South Carolina girl hasn't been seen in a month

Trinity Daniels was last seen in early July.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police have put out information to the public to find a 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in month.

Officers are hoping to find Trinty Daniels. The teen was last seen willingly leaving her apartment on Orange Grove Road in Sumter in early July.

Her caretaker, who is the one who reported her missing, believes she may have been in Spartanburg back on July 15.

Daniels is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.