Missing Charlotte teen last seen walking dog

Jewel McKie was last seen in her neighborhood off of Fairview Road in south Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-yeart-old girl..

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jewel McKie left her home on Simsbury Road to walk the family's poodle, Leo, according to investigators. She never returned home.

Simsbury Road is a neighborhood located off of Fairview Road between Carmel Road and Colony Road in south Charlotte. It's just over a mile from Southpark Mall.

"This behavior is highly irregular for Jewel and her family is concerned for her safety," the police department said in a released statement.

Jewel is described as a Black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and dark pants.

The dog is a short haired, white poodle.

Anyone who sees or has information about Jewel McKie is asked to call 911, immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.