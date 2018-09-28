RALEIGH, N.C. (WFMY) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl from Davie County.

Davie County Sheriff's Office says Arieonna Michelle Roberts could be in danger. She was last seen in Clemmons and Mocksville.

Deputies believe she could be suffering from some kind of cognitive impairment, which is why the silver alert was issued.

Arieonna was last seen wearing a blue tee shirt, blue distressed jeans, and black and white Adidas shoes.

If you know where she is or have seen her, please call 911 or the Davie County Sheriff's Office at 336-751-6238.

