RALEIGH, N.C. (WFMY) -- A 16-year-old girl who went missing Friday has been found.

According to the Davie County Sheriff Office, Arieonna Michelle Roberts, 16, was located in Winston Salem by Winston Salem Police.

Winston Salem Police then made a call to the Davie County Sheriff's Office who went to Winston-Salem get Ms. Roberts.

Sgt. Stutts informed us this was more of a runaway situation and that Roberts was not in any imminent danger, she was unharmed.

A Silver Alert had originally been issued for Roberts on Friday stating she was last seen in Clemmons and Mocksville.

