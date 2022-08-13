Missing elderly man may be driving to Florida, Charlotte police say

76-year-old Charles "Chick" Anderson was last seen at his home and was driving a minivan with Florida tags.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elderly man who went missing from his home on Friday could be trying to drive to Florida, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD has activated a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Charles "Chick" Anderson. He was last seen at his family's home along Ryder Avenue. Anderson was driving a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate JBV-B67.

Police note Anderson has been diagnosed with dementia. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Charlotte police are also looking for 48-year-old Matt Sullivan in an unrelated missing persons case. Sullivan also disappeared on Friday after telling his family he would return home after hiking.

