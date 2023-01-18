Asheboro police are searching for a 96-year-old woman who went missing

Lena Clark is believed to be in a blue Ford Escape or Ford Explorer being driven by a woman in her late 60s.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police are searching for an elderly woman who went missing Wednesday.

Officers received a report around 11:56 a.m. about 96-year-old Lena Clark missing from an apartment on Independence drive.

When police began canvassing the area, detectives were told Clark was eating with another woman in her late 60s at a restaurant in North Asheboro.

Detectives went to the area where employees said they saw her. However, when they got to the area, employees said Clark and the other woman left the business 30 minutes before they got there.

Clark is believed to be in a blue Ford Escape or Ford Explorer being driven by the woman she was spotted with.

Detectives are working to locate the vehicle.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact 911 immediately. Detective Burnette is the investigating detective and can be reached at 336-626-1300, ext. 312.

