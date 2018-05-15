Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said Kourtney Leino, a 23-year-old Florida woman who was possibly abducted, was found in Rockingham County Tuesday morning. Her possible abductor, Matthew Dalton, is in custody.

Deputies say Leino was found in Stoneville and is safe under their protection.

Dalton was found near his grandmother's home on Brushy Mountain Road according to deputies. A deputy recognized the car they were traveling in after it was put on a nationwide list. The grandmother tipped off authorities that Dalton was in the area. When law enforcement got to the home, Dalton ran into some nearby woods before he was caught.

The Sheriff's Office will be releasing a statement shortly with more information.

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sheriff's Office was searching for Leino. They believe she was possibly abducted by Dalton, AKA Rice Chapman, 23.

Tuesday morning, police reported that the pair might be in North Carolina or Virginia.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sheriff's Office tweeted out:

MISSING WOMAN - IN DANGER:

Kourtney Leino, 23 years old, red hair, green eyes



Possible Abductor:

Matthew Dalton (AKA Rice Chapman), 23 years old



White, 2 door, Nissan Altima with FL tag HLHKI7



They may be local, in North Carolina, or Virginia - PLEASE RT everywhere pic.twitter.com/Z1qdRU0YKP — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018

© 2018 WTLV