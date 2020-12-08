Authorities search for missing Forsyth County woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a separate case.
Forsyth County deputies are looking for Shari Nichole Cameron.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday.
According to a press release, Cameron suffers from cognitive impairment and may be in danger.
She was last seen on Old Walkertown Road in Walkertown. She's a 22-year-old black woman, 5 feet 6 inches and about 202 pounds with black short hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about her whereabouts call the Forsyth County Sheriff's office 336-727-2112.