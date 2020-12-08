x
Authorities search for missing Forsyth County woman

The N.C. Center for Missing Person has issued a Silver Alert for Shari Cameron.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a separate case. 

Forsyth County deputies are looking for Shari Nichole Cameron. 

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday. 

According to a press release, Cameron suffers from cognitive impairment and may be in danger. 

She was last seen on Old Walkertown Road in Walkertown. She's a 22-year-old black woman, 5 feet 6 inches and about 202 pounds with black short hair and brown eyes.

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
A picture of Shari Nichole Cameron. A silver alert was issued to help find her.

If you have any information about her whereabouts call the Forsyth County Sheriff's office 336-727-2112. 

